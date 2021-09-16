Skip to Main Content
North

Here's a recap of Nunavut's federal election candidates and their stances

Voting day for the federal election is on Monday. These are the the candidates running in Nunavut.

Voting day for the federal election is on Monday. Here are the candidates

CBC News ·
The three candidates vying to become the next MP for Nunavut participated in CBC Nunavut's election forum on Sept. 16. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

Voting day for the federal election is on Monday and the polls will be open Canada-wide for 12 hours.

Residents can find which polling station they are assigned to vote at by checking the voter information card that came in the mail or you can find where to vote here.

Find out how more on how to cast your ballot on our Ask CBC News election page. 

Candidates

There are three candidates running in this federal election hoping to replace Mumilaaq Qaqqaq as the MP for Nunavut. All three are fluent in Inuktitut and say they're ready to represent Nunavummiut in the House of Commons. They are:

All three candidates explained how they would tackle housing, elder care and Nutrition North at CBC Nunavut's candidates forum on Sept. 16. You can read more about their responses here.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now