4 candidates running for Detah chief in Yellowknives Dene First Nation election

There are four candidates vying for Detah chief in the next Yellowknives Dene First Nation election.

Rachel Crapeau, Bobby Drygeese, Fred Sangris and incumbent Edward Sangris have submitted their nomination papers, says the First Nation in a news release sent Friday.

The election is scheduled for Aug. 12.

A candidates forum will be held on Aug. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Chief Drygeese Community Centre in Detah, N.W.T.

There will be a regular election for 10 councillor positions on Aug. 26. The deadline for nominations for councillors is June 27 at 5 p.m.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation band council has two chiefs — one from Detah and one from Ndilo — and five councillors from each community. All positions are four-year terms.