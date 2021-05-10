New head of N.W.T. Housing Corporation announced after senior bureaucrat shuffle

The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation has a new president and CEO, after several senior bureaucrats were shuffled across N.W.T. government departments.

The changes, prompted by a pair of resignations, were announced Monday morning in a news release by Premier Caroline Cochrane.

Eleanor Young will take over the role on May 17, replacing Tom Williams, who has resigned while dealing with health issues. Young has spent the past 16 years in the territory's Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), most recently as deputy minister.

In the same release, James Fulford was announced as an associate deputy minister for the corporation. Fulford has worked for the N.W.T. government for over 19 years, according to the release, most recently as chief negotiator in the office of devolution initiatives.

Young's role at MACA will be assumed by Laura Gareau. Gareau has worked for the N.W.T. government for almost 20 years, most recently as the deputy secretary to cabinet.

Koe appointed deputy minister of lands

In the same announcement, Premier Cochrane announced the retirement of Sylvia Haener, who is currently sitting as deputy minister of Lands. Having worked for the N.W.T. government for 32 years, Haener previously served as deputy minister for the departments of Justice and Education, Culture, and Employment.

Haener will be replaced by Jamie Koe, a long-time Finance department employee who spent the last two years serving as deputy secretary to the financial management board.

Koe is also an accomplished curler, having represented the Northwest Territories in numerous national championships.

Koe's appointment will take place on July 31, following Haener's retirement, while all the other announced appointments will take place May 17.