Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at N.W.T. diamond mine

There are now two cases of COVID-19 at Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories, according to the territory's chief public health officer.

In a statement Saturday morning, public health said the latest person to test positive is not an N.W.T. resident and did not become infected at the mine site. Another case at the mine was announced on May 21.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the site — 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife — has not been declared.

"All screening measures to try and prevent introduction of COVID-19 infections were in place," said the statement.

Public health also said it had not identified a risk to N.W.T. communities as a result of the new case.

Because the individual is not an N.W.T. resident, the data is not reflected on the territory's COVID-19 dashboard, where the total number of active cases continues to shrink.

Aside from the two cases at the mine, there were a total of active cases of COVID-19 in the territory — both in Yellowknife — as of Saturday afternoon.