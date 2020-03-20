COVID-19 outbreak at N.W.T.'s Ekati Diamond Mine over

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Ekati Diamond Mine is now over.

The Northwest Territories' chief public officer of health made the declaration in a press release on June 28.

The outbreak at the mine, located about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, was initially declared on May 31 and in total consisted of two confirmed cases. Both were out-of-territory workers who have since recovered, and neither required hospitalization.

Officials had initially stated there were three positive cases associated with the outbreak, but the third person was later found to have not acquired COVID-19 at the mine.

The N.W.T. defines an "outbreak" at closed facilities, which include remote mine camps, as one or more confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 where the infection was acquired within the facility.

The outbreak did not pose any risk to other N.W.T. communities.

The N.W.T. currently has no active cases of COVID-19, though one non-resident tested positive over the weekend.