8 more cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit, one day after officials confirm community spread

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by public health officials in Nunavut, with two more recoveries bringing the total of active cases in the territory to 73 on Saturday.

According to the latest data from the Government of Nunavut, the new cases are all in Iqaluit. That means there are 69 active cases there, plus two more in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet.

Since an outbreak in the capital city was declared on April 16, Premier Joe Savikataaq said there have been 36 recoveries.

The data does not specify whether the new cases are linked to a particular place, but on Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson confirmed there were three cases at Makigiarvik Correctional Centre and one at the Baffin Correctional Centre, both in Iqaluit.

Officials also said a staff member at the Tammaativvik Boarding Home — a medical boarding home for Nunavut residents — had also tested positive.

Friday was the first time since the outbreak began that Dr. Patterson confirmed evidence of community transmission.