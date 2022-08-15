Cambridge Bay welcomes medal-winning wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak back with a big celebration

Eekeeluak Avalak of Cambridge Bay will receive a hero's welcome when he returns to his western Nunavut home Monday with his coach, Chris Crooks, and teammates.

The 18-year old wrestler, known affectionately as Eekee in the community of about 2,000, defeated Alberta's Fred Calingay on Thursday. Avalak became the second athlete from Nunavut to win a medal at the Canada Games, and the first to secure Gold.

"It's fantastic," said Cambridge Bay's chief administrative officer, Jim MacEachern, of Avalak's win. "He should be proud and the whole community is proud."

Fans waving Nunavut flags cheer on Eekeeluak Avalak in Niagara, Ont., last week. (Leah Parker/Canada Games)

Wendy Kootoo-Wood has called her son a "true warrior."

He dedicated his win to his late brother Joanasie, who would have recently turned 27. He died by suicide in 2015.

When Avalak's plane touches down at the Cambridge Bay airport at about noon, community elders, family and friends, members of the RCMP, Canadian Rangers and maybe some soldiers now in town for Operation Nanook-Nunakput will be at the airport, MacEachern said.

Avalak's arrival at the Luke Novoligak community hall will be followed by a parade around town along with time for autographs and photos, said MacEachern.

In preparation for the festivities, volunteers have been decorating the hall with signs saying "Congrats Eekee, making Nunavut proud." At the hall, a Nunavut flag will be available for people to sign greetings to Avalak.

In the evening, a big community celebration is planned, with a feast, drum dancing, square dancing and fireworks.

The welcome-back celebrations will take place under mainly sunny skies, with a temperature of about 16 C — much better than last week when the community was battered by high winds.