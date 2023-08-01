Edzo residents excited, but cautious to return home from evacuation

When asked what was the first thing she would do once she got home, Cecile Wellin smiled and said with a big laugh, "Jump on my bed!"

After that she hopes to cook traditional food and "relax, do what we normally do."

Edzo residents have been away from their homes for a week after a wildfire came barreling toward Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., last week.

The community government lifted the evacuation order for Edzo and residents could return home starting Monday at noon.

"I'm excited, I wanna go home," said Leona Mantla-Reddad. "I miss my space."

Mantle-Reddad was one of many that evacuated to Yellowknife with their pets. Her dog has been at the SPCA for the week.

She's grateful for the services she received while in Yellowknife, but also doesn't want to overstay her welcome.

"I know there's a lot of people that need a lot of resources, so we try to stay away from here, not taking anything from here as much," she said.

She also plans on spending some time in the kitchen when back at home and cook for her kids.

"They miss my cooking," she said.

Shirley Campbell is also excited to go home, but plans to start packing immediately for another possible evacuation.

Edzo will remain under an evacuation alert. Community leaders have said residents should be ready to leave within an hour of an evacuation order being issued.

"That means when we get home, we have to pack our tents and mattresses, like foamies and camping gear," said Campbell.

If the fire was to breach Frank Channel, Campbell says her home would be one of the first at risk.

Knowing that has been stressful while away.

"It's hard. I wouldn't really call it a holiday," she said. "We're worried about the stuff we have at home."

The fire has claimed 19 buildings in total, including four homes in Rae. There's still no timeframe for when residents from Rae can return home.