Trial begins for B.C. man charged in Whitehorse murder

The trial of a B.C. man, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Adam Cormack in Whitehorse two years ago, got underway at Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Edward James Penner was charged in July 2017, a few days after Cormack's body was found on a dirt road near a gravel pit north of Whitehorse. Cormack had been fatally shot once, above his right ear.

According to Crown prosecutors, Penner fired the shot.

"Two summers ago, Adam Cormack was shot in the head by the side of the highway," said Crown lawyer Amy Porteous in her opening statement. As she spoke, a woman in the courtroom sobbed.

Prosecutors told court on Wednesday that both Penner and Cormack were involved in the drug trade, and that Penner travelled to Whitehorse from B.C. to investigate a missing gun.

According to the Crown, Penner, Cormack and a third man had been at a party and left to drive to the gravel pit. Penner and Cormack walked off, and the third man heard a gunshot before Penner returned alone, prosecutors said.

The first day of the trial also heard from a forensic investigator with the Whitehorse RCMP, Sgt. James Giczi, who showed photos of Cormack's body at the crime scene.

The start of the trial was delayed Wednesday because three jurors had to be excused for personal reasons. Justice Scott Brooker wants the trial to proceed with 14 jurors. It's expected to last four weeks, with 12 of the jurors ultimately responsible for reaching a verdict.

The start was delayed while a sheriff was dispatched to round up 20 more potential jurors. Crown and defence lawyers eventually agreed on a 14th juror, allowing the trial to get started.

The trial continues Thursday with Giczi back on the stand.