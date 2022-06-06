Edmonton youth charged with attempted murder in Yellowknife shooting

Yellowknife RCMP say they've charged a 17-year-old youth from Edmonton with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm with intent in relation to a shooting at an apartment building in May.

The shooting, which happened late in the evening on May 1, left an 18-year-old man injured. He was transported to the Stanton Territorial Hospital and then medevaced to Edmonton for treatment.

The youth is the second person to face charges in this case. Last month, police also charged 19-year-old Hilah Rose McCauley, of Norman Wells, with attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

RCMP said Monday the youth was arrested in High Level, Alta., on June 2 and is being transported to the N.W.T. to appear in court.

RCMP added they are still looking to identify more suspects they believe were involved in the shooting.