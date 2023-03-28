6-year sentence recommended for Edmonton man involved in drug-related beating in Yellowknife

WARNING: This article contains graphic details of violence.

Both the prosecution and defence are recommending a six-year prison sentence for the third Edmonton man involved in a beating in a Yellowknife apartment.

In Northwest Territories Supreme Court on Monday, Yaha Musa Abdullahi pleaded guilty to robbery with a firearm in connection with the beating, as well as drug trafficking. The 19-year-old was initially facing 20 charges related to the 2021 beating, cocaine trafficking and weapons offences.

At the hearing, the judge saw a video of the attack on a woman in the bedroom of her apartment. In the video, Abdullahi, Abdulrasaq Yousif and Akok Aken laugh as they punch, kick and threaten a terrified woman with a pistol and machete. They accused the woman of stealing cocaine from them and threatened to kill her if she did not give them $6,000.

The drug trafficking charges were laid six months after the attack. According to an April 2022 news release issued by the RCMP, Abdullahi, Yousif, Aken and two other men were operating a cocaine-dealing ring in the city. Police said they seized $70,535 in cash, 20 pieces of crack cocaine, powdered cocaine and drug trafficking equipment.

Yousif and Aken have also pleaded guilty to robbery using a firearm, and drug trafficking. In March, Aken was sentenced to nine years in prison. The prosecutor is calling for the same sentence for Yousif. He's scheduled to find out his sentence in July.

Abdullahi has previous convictions for theft, possessing property obtained by crime, and breaching court orders.

At Monday's hearing, both lawyers agreed he should get six years of prison time for the robbery and a two-year sentence for the drug trafficking, to be served at the same time.

With credit for the 544 days he's already served at the North Slave Correctional Complex awaiting sentencing, Abdullahi would have just over three and a half years left on his sentence.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau is scheduled to give her decision on May 16. Judges very rarely reject sentences proposed jointly by both sides.