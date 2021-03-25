Memorial for RCMP officer Edgar Millen, killed by notorious 'Mad Trapper,' restored
Millen Cairn has been refurbished, with plaques added in English, French and Gwich'in
A memorial dedicated to a police officer killed by one of the N.W.T.'s most infamous outlaws has been refurbished and restored, thanks to the help of Fort McPherson residents.
The Millen Cairn sits 40 kilometres away from the community of Fort McPherson on Millen Creek, near the Rat River. Accessible by snowmobile, it stands near the site where RCMP Cst. Edgar Millen was killed by Albert Johnson on Jan. 30, 1932.
Johnson, known as the "Mad Trapper," led police on a manhunt through the northern wilderness, ultimately dying in a firefight on Feb. 17 that same year. The story garnered international attention and has been the subject of decades of speculation and numerous books and films.
According to a news release issued Thursday by RCMP, the cairn has been rebuilt over the last several months, with permanent plaques installed in English, French and Gwich'in, to recognize the sacrifice of the fallen officer. A pole with a Canadian flag was also installed.
"A small ceremony has been planned for the week of March 22 to 26, in which community members who make the journey, along with NT RCMP representatives, will re-dedicate the Cairn to Cst. Millen," the release reads, adding that arrangements have been made to transport elders to the site.
"Thank you to all the Fort McPherson community members who have assisted the RCMP with this important project."
