'Joking, even in difficult times': Remembering Edward Sangris, former chief of Dettah, N.W.T.

Edward Sangris, the former chief of Dettah, N.W.T., is being remembered as a man who led with grace, thoughtfulness and relentless dedication to his people.

Sangris died Tuesday morning. He had been battling cancer but continued to lead his community until September. He had been chief since 2007.

Through his four terms he dedicated himself to negotiating the Akaitcho land claim and keeping his community's language alive. He helped governments see the harms and toxic legacy of Giant Mine and hosted royalty.

His successor as chief, Ernest Betsina, says Sangris taught him to lead calmly, and to always listen and think before reacting.

"He taught me, he says, 'I always think things through I before I react. I always think things through,'" Betsina said.

Ernest Betsina, who succeeded Sangris as chief of Dettah, says Sangris was humble, calm, thoughtful and a close friend. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

He and Sangris worked together for eight years when Betsina was the chief of Ndilǫ, and Betsina said Sangris was a dear friend.

He said that Sangris was witty and charming but always humble.

"He's such a beautiful man that it's going to be hard, hard to fill his shoes," Betsina said.

Betsina said that in Sangris's four terms as chief his work in land claim negotiations stands out.

"I will try to carry that forward to the finish line," Betsina said.

Sangris's sister, Mary Rose Maksagak, says that her brother carried himself with a sense of humour, even through hardship.

"His personality is always joyful and happy and joking, even in difficult times. I have seen him joke with family and friends that came to visit him," she said.

"Despite his ailment, he was still joyful and happy and kind and loving and considerate toward others."

Maksagak last saw her brother last Thursday. She and her husband were in from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, visiting Sangris in the hospital. She says she remembers saying her goodbyes and kissing him on the cheek before going back to the hotel and flying out the next morning.

Maksagak was scheduled to fly into Yellowknife Monday night to visit Sangris again but her plane was grounded due to weather. The next flight she could get on leaves Wednesday.

Maksagak said that because of residential school, she was taken away as a child and didn't grow up with Sangris. She said she only came to know him in their adult years but that she was always touched by his compassion.

"I would describe him as a very kind, loving person that was considerate of others. He put others before himself."

Maksagak said Sangirs took after their father who served as chief for 32 years.

Rosy Bjornson with Sangris. Bjornson was an aquatic technical advisor to the Akaitcho chiefs and worked with Sangris in many capacities over the years. She says he led 'with sophistication'. (Submitted)

Rosy Bjornson worked with Sangris for many years as a technical advisor to the Akaitcho chiefs.

She says Sangris's legacy is as a father, husband, cousin, uncle and brother and to her, "a good friend."

She says that he always offered a smile and a hug but that when it came to speaking up for his people, he was firm.

"He always led meetings with sophistication and grace and he stood his ground when he had to meet with the governments or with industry. He knew his position and he fought hard."

Betsina says there aren't yet details on a funeral but he expects lots of community members will support Sangris's family by offering meals and memories of the late former chief.