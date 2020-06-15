Meet Yellowknife's newest superintendent

If you're lucky, you still remember that one teacher.

The teacher who makes you laugh, who will hang around late to help out, and ultimately the one who stays in your heart long past graduation.

For many in Yellowknife, that teacher is Ed Lippert.

And come September he will take on the role of superintendent of the Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1), for the 2020-21 school year. He will be succeeding Metro Huculak, who had been in the role for 15 years and is retiring at the end of the current school year.

Lippert has briefly been in this role before, covering for Huculak when he went on medical leave last spring.

"It's a little bit scary following him. However he has built a good team and they've got great people around me," said Lippert.

Lippert and his wife Kathy Lippert, who has also worked as a teacher in Yellowknife. They have two children who are graduates of the YK1 system. (Submitted by Ed Lippert)

He has worn many different hats over the past three decades including working as a teacher in Inuvik before Yellowknife, as an assistant principal and principal at Sir John Franklin High School, and as the assistant superintendent for the YK1 School District.

And for many of his former students in the North and beyond, this is exciting news.

Shawn Greig is now a process engineer just outside of Portland, Oregon, but his time having Lippert as a high school teacher in Yellowknife had a big impact on his life and career. He said he is "very proud" of his former teacher.

"He has a passion for science, and seeing that in high school definitely led me to stay within the sciences and keep pursuing things," said Greig.

He's one of the best teachers I ever had, and one of the best guys I've ever known - Chris Gillander, former student

Jill Rivera had Lippert as a chemistry teacher fifteen years ago, and even though she didn't pursue the sciences, she still remembers how fun he made that class.

"He was very engaged in chemistry, and so while I didn't really go into any of the science fields, it really made me want to pursue a career that I had fun in."

Chris Gillander with Lippert on a Scuba Club trip to Cozumel, Mexico in 2007. Lippert is, characteristically, taking a moment to teach his student something. (Submitted by Chris Gillander)

Chris Gillander also had him as a chemistry teacher about a decade ago. Although Lippert was one of his favourite teachers, some of his best memories of Lippert are in his role as head of the Sir John's Scuba Club.

"I literally could not think of a better person to be the superintendent for YK1. I cannot say enough good things about Ed Lippert," said Gillander.

"He's one of the best teachers I ever had, and one of the best guys I've ever known"

Scott Willoughby, the Indigenous education coordinator for YK1, used to work with Lippert at Sir John Franklin and thinks his colleague is a great choice for the interim role.

"I don't know how many kids he would have taught around town, probably thousands, probably second generation. He knows education," said Willoughby.

Lippert's knowledge of the North will be a big asset in the role, said Willoughby, adding that Lippert was one of the coordinators with the Education Leadership Program, where he worked with principals across the North.

Lippert, right, on a class trip to Tibbitt Lake pictured with one of his students, Drew Robertson. (Submitted by Jill Rivera)

The school board had to halt its interview process for the permanent position due to COVID-19, Lippert said, because they wanted everyone to have an opportunity to interview in-person.

Coming into this role during a pandemic will make the upcoming year "particularly challenging" for schools across the territory, he added.

Lippert said his primary concern is the safety of staff and students, something that will be at the forefront of any decisions made to bring them back into the buildings — based on the recommendations from the chief public health officer.

"It will be challenging and things change all the time … We're ready to open up our schools, given the restrictions right now we're ready to go. However we're also ready to change."

No matter what the next year brings, one thing is for certain, Lippert has students of all ages who are cheering on one of their "favourite teachers" as he steps into the role.