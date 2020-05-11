Windows found broken at Whitehorse school

Police in Whitehorse are investigating after windows were broken at a Whitehorse school.

In an email, RCMP say they were called to École Émilie-Tremblay early Monday morning. Officers found the broken windows, but police say it doesn't look like anyone entered the building.

Police are still investigating.

The broken windows were boarded up later on Monday.

Yukon's public schools are currently closed to students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will remain so for the rest of this school year. Students have been doing lessons from home.