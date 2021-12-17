New nordic hotsprings north of Whitehorse to open this winter

The new Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is set to open sometime this winter.

The new complex north of Whitehorse, with a price tag of over $7 million, replaces the old Takhini Hot Springs, which closed for good last year after operating for 49 years.

The new facility features four hot pools, steam rooms, saunas and heated ceramic lounge chairs.

Gary Umbrich, president of Takhini Hot Springs Ltd., said he's in the final stages of getting ready to welcome visitors, adding finishing touches like baseboards.

Gary Umbrich, president of Takhini Hot Springs Ltd., in this file photo. He previously told CBC that there was a lot of nostalgia for the old pool, but he is optimistic the new spa will win Yukoners over. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"It's getting very exciting," he said.

"The look is very close to kind of 99 per cent finished look … we can start imagining how it's going to be when it's operating."

He said they've created parking areas "in the forest," and wooden boardwalks leading up to the building.

There's "a little bit of a hint of Liard hot springs there of you know, bringing the forest back to the facility," Umbrich said.

Umbrich said he went on two trips to Japan and visited almost 25 different hot springs to help come up with the design for this hot springs. One of the inspirations includes people having to remove their shoes when they arrive at the facility.

The new Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs facility features four hot pools, steam rooms, saunas and heated ceramic lounge chairs. (Submitted by Gary Umbrich)

There are also plans to develop lodging in the area.

He said there's no official opening date, but said he hopes to open for the holidays. Umbrich said staff are now being hired to get ready for the opening.