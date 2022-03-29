Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs reopens after fire

The Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Whitehorse reopened its doors Moday after closing mid-May due to a fire.

Andrew Umbrich, the facility's general manager, said the fire only affected 10 per cent of the facility's structure.

"We're quite lucky the fire happened on the roof, in the attic. So, our steam rooms and saunas were largely unaffected. It's more the frame of the building that took a lot of damage," he said.

The former Takhini Hot Springs, had undergone major renovations over the past three years and had just opened under a new name a week before the fire happened.

Whitehorse residents were eager to see the new hot springs. However, not everyone got to see them in the short period of time they were opened.

"We had a thousand people booked," Umbrich said about the number of reservations they had to rebook due to the sudden closure. "It took five of my staff and more than five working days to fully contact everyone."

Umbrich said people were offered full refunds or an opportunity to rebook for those who had paid.

"We're very thankful for the support. Some people even neglected to take a refund or credit," he said.

Slow reopening

Restoring the damaged parts has been a lot of additional unaccounted work.

"We have to get everything inspected again and get new permits," Umbrich said.

The building that caught on fire is located in the middle of the spa's infrastructure, which is why it will be reopened partially for the next few months.

Umbrich said for now, visitors will only be able to access the large eclipse pool and "the small hidden pool, which the public hasn't seen yet."

However, they plan to add new items including more rocks, more waterfalls and more seating spots for visitors.

The maximum capacity will be between 40 to 50 people as crews continue to fix the damaged areas.

As the spa continues to reopen amenities and increase the number of guests, the entrance fee will also go up, said Umbrich.

The starting entry fee is $19, including tax.

Umbrich hopes the spa will be fully reopened by September.

Ongoing investigation

Although no one was hurt in the fire that burned for about forty minutes, the investigations on what caused it are still ongoing.

Umbrich said he hopes to hear back from the insurance company and the fire departments by June 7 or 8.

Then, staff will get access to the building to assess the damage themselves and "figure out how long it's going to take to replace it," he said.

"The only thing I can say is that the fire started in the roof and it stayed contained to the roof," he said.

Despite the length of time of the fire, Umbrich said it only spread about five feet.

"That speaks to the good build quality that Evergreen did when they built our building," he added.