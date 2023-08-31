Lockdown ends at East Three Secondary School, East Three Elementary School in Inuvik

The lockdown of East Three Secondary and East Three Elementary School in Inuvik, N.W.T., is over.

The secondary school announced the lockdown in a short Facebook post at 8:14 a.m. Thursday.

At 10:21 a.m., RCMP emailed CBC News to say one youth had been taken into custody and that the lockdown had ended.

Earlier Thursday morning, RCMP said the school notified them of threats that were made on social media.

"The RCMP are investigating the threats and we do not believe that there is an active threat to the schools at this time," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Matt Halstead in an email.

Halstead said the situation is "unfolding," and that schools went into lockdown "in accordance with their internal policies as opposed to at the request of the RCMP."

Thursday is the first day of school at East Three Secondary and East Three Elementary.

School officials posted on Facebook that the schools will re-open at 1 p.m.

CBC has reached out to the Beaufort Delta Divisional Educational Council for comment.