Fuel truck crash closes highway between Yukon and N.W.T.

A fuel truck crash has closed the road linking the Northwest Territories and Yukon overnight.

Officials confirmed the highway was closed after a fuel truck crashed on the Dempster Highway between Fort McPherson, N.W.T., and Eagle Plains, Yukon, at Kilometre 394 on the Yukon side of the border.

"A fuel truck is currently on its side," wrote a spokesperson for the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure. "Fuel and equipment recovery is currently ongoing."

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DempsterHighway?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DempsterHighway</a> is closed between Fort McPherson and Eagle Plains due to a tanker truck blocking the highway on the Yukon side. The remainder of the highway is open and in fair winter driving condition. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWThwy8?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWThwy8</a> —@GNWT_INF

An incident report on the N.W.T.'s online highway conditions map was updated Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. with a notice of the closure.

The spokesperson said they would issue an update on the departent's Twitter account when the road is reopened.