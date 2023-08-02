Workers return to Eagle Mine site in Yukon after wildfire evacuation

Hundreds of workers are heading back to Victoria Gold's Eagle mine in central Yukon, days after the mine site was partially evacuated because of a nearby wildfire.

"The fire has calmed down and we've been able to put in some defences, working with Yukon Wildfire Management," said Victoria Gold CEO John McConnell on Tuesday.

"You know, everybody's looked at it and deemed it safe to have our employees return to work."

The mine site has been under an evacuation alert since mid-July, due to the East McQuesten River wildfire. On Sunday, on the recommendation of Yukon emergency officials, an evacuation began at the site.

On Monday, the fire was about four kilometres from the mine site. Some workers were allowed back to perform essential functions, but they had to be ready to leave within an hour if necessary.

McConnell said that the bulk of the mine's workforce of about 335 people would be headed back to the site on Thursday, and the mine should be back to full production by the weekend.

"I always say people want to work. So you know, they have been sitting twiddling their thumbs for a couple days, and I can tell from talking to some of them and to our supervisors that everybody's delighted to get back to work," he said.

The East McQuesten River wildfire was about 5,456 hectares on Tuesday and was still burning out of control. An evacuation alert is still in place for the Dublin Gulch area, which includes the Eagle Mine.