Insp. Dyson Smith named new Yellowknife RCMP detachment commander

Insp. Dyson Smith has been named the Yellowknife RCMP's new detachment commander.

Smith has been with the RCMP for 20 years and has worked in rural and remote communities, as well as for federal and municipal units, says an RCMP news release Friday afternoon.

Smith replaces Insp. Alex Laporte, who was recently posted near Ottawa after 12 years in Yellowknife .

The release says Smith previously worked for the Northwest Territories RCMP Federal Drug Section in 2007 and was recently the officer in charge of the North District, where he oversaw 11 detachments that police 13 communities.

Smith says he wants Yellowknife RCMP to be "close to the people."

"I sincerely believe that, as a public service, we are accountable and we must be open to dialogue with our partners and the community," he says in the release.

"During my mandate, I will make it a priority to showcase the excellent work that this team does on a daily basis to make our community safe and secure."

Originally from Nova Scotia, Smith has a bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in criminology from Saint Mary's University in Halifax.