Dylan Loblaw elected chief of the Ross River Dena Nation

Dylan Loblaw is the new chief of the Ross River Dena Council.

Loblaw, who was a councillor during the last council, defeated incumbent chief Jack Caesar and four other candidates in the election Monday night.

Loblaw received 67 votes.

Outgoing deputy chief Robbie Dick called Loblaw to congratulate him.

Dick said Loblaw told him he felt honoured to be elected chief.

Loblaw will be joined on council by Verna Nukon, who will be deputy chief, Roberta Dick, Dorothy Smith and Jimmy Smith.

"Looks like it's going to be a pretty good team for Ross River," Dick said.

He said that Loblaw, 35, was born and raised in Ross River and did some work at the Faro mine before joining council last term.

"He's pretty grounded," said Dick about Loblaw. "He's pretty happy. He's pretty adamant about change."

Priorities

Dick said the first priority for the new council will be the remediation of the Faro mine and "how our people can benefit from that."

He said other priorities include having regular meetings with members and keeping them updated.

"I think the priority is having those meetings, and transparency," Dick said.

"There's definitely change that's needed in our community of Ross River and we'll see how [Loblaw] does in the next three years."