'It was just electric': Dylan Cozens' parents on the world juniors win for Canada

Sue Bogle is still buzzing from the excitement of watching her son, Dylan Cozens, and the rest of his team claim gold at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

"Can't keep the smiles off our faces, that's for sure," she said Monday morning, over the phone from the Czech Republic. That's where Canada beat Russia 4-3 on Sunday to capture the country's 18th gold medal at the world juniors.

"It almost felt like a home game, really. Canada was everywhere in that arena. It was just electric," she said.

"You could feel it in the rink obviously, by all the fans, but also just the fans from home too. I mean, the constant texts and shout-outs — it was just amazing to feel that presence."

Cozens is the first Yukoner to ever play in the world juniors, and the game had many Yukoners glued to their sets on a chilly Sunday.

They weren't disappointed — their hometown hero scored the first goal of the game.

Cozens celebrates after scoring the first goal for Canada on Sunday. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)

Cozens's dad, Mike Cozens, was also in the Czech Republic for the tournament. He said there were plenty of Yukoners who made the trip to cheer his son on.

"He's so thankful and proud of the Yukon support, and the presence of the Yukon — we had Yukon flags hanging through the rink," he said.

"When he scored, up on the Jumbotron there'd be the Yukon flag. It was just amazing," Bogle added.

Sunday's win is another feather in the cap for Dylan Cozens. Last June, he became the first Yukoner to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, when he was taken by the Buffalo Sabres as the seventh pick overall.

Sue Bogle and Mike Cozens at home with their son Dylan in 2017. (Dave Croft/CBC)

But Mike Cozens says Sunday's win was something else.

"I'm not even sure I can compare it. The one with the Sabres was a personal accomplishment for Dylan, whereas scoring for Canada, it was scoring for Canada — it wasn't scoring for Dylan," Cozens said.

"It's so much about the team, and they were just such a great group of boys and it was team first, Canada first," Bogle said.

Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/Dylan_Cozens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dylan_Cozens</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a>, what a comeback! Proud to have a Yukoner playing the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> for the first time - congrats on putting Canada on the board in today’s gold medal game! <a href="https://t.co/SHSKbmILjf">https://t.co/SHSKbmILjf</a> —@Premier_Silver We’ve changed our plans and opted for a 50-foot tall bronze statue instead 🥇 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/EUI7xVusf0">https://t.co/EUI7xVusf0</a> —@city_whitehorse

Yukon's premier and senator tweeted congratulations to Cozens and his team on Sunday, and the City of Whitehorse even changed its Twitter name to "City of Cozens."

Mike Cozens and Sue Bogle said they'll be in the Czech Republic for another day, but Dylan and the team are already on their way home. Mike says Dylan's due to arrive in Whitehorse late Monday night.