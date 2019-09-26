Yukon's Dylan Cozens returning to junior team in Lethbridge
Cozens was selected 7th overall by the Buffalo Sabres at the NHL draft in June
The Buffalo Sabres have returned their top prospect Dylan Cozens to his Canadian junior team.
The rookie first-round draft pick was assigned to the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League on Thursday after the 18-year-old centre had no points in three preseason games with Buffalo.
Cozens was selected with the seventh overall pick in the draft in June, and became the first player from Yukon to be chosen in the first round. He scored 34 goals and had a Lethbridge-leading 84 points in 68 games last year.
The Sabres close the preseason at Pittsburgh on Saturday before returning to opening the regular season there on Thursday.
