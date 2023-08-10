3 structures lost near Duncan Lake, N.W.T., others at risk, with wildfire burning nearby

N.W.T. Fire says three structures have burned and "numerous" cabins are at risk from a wildfire near Duncan Lake, about 50 to 55 kilometres from Yellowknife.

N.W.T. Fire said one of the structures, a cabin, burned several weeks ago.

In an update on Thursday, the agency said it's working on structure protection, with crews focused on the west shores of Duncan Lake and the surrounding lakes. It says dozens of cabins have been saved thanks to the efforts of citizens and responders.

The fire's burn area had grown to 39,291 hectares on Thursday and was pushing along the southwest side of the lake.

The fire has reached Duncan Dam and Neck Lake. It is about 18 kilometres from the Ingraham Trail highway at its closest point (kilometre 34), 12 kilometres north of Prelude Lake, 11 kilometres northeast of Prosperous Lake, and one kilometre southwest of the south shore of Island Lake.

N.W.T. Fire said southeast winds are expected to blow the fire north and west.

It said property owners along the Ingraham Trail are not at risk, but a number of cabins along Duncan Lake, Neck Lake and Island Lake are.

N.W.T. Fire recommends that all cabin and homeowners in the Prelude Lake North, Prosperous Lake North and River Lake area set up and test sprinklers, and clear fire fuel around their homes and cabins as a precaution.

"It is important to take steps ahead of time when a wildfire is active in your area," Mike Westwick, fire information officer with the territorial government, said on Wednesday.

One tour operator in the area has been trying to fend off the fire for weeks.

According to the territory's wildfire map, this fire has been burning since June 29.

An N.W.T. Fire update on Wednesday said crews were working to protect structures near Duncan Lake "as able."

"Severe fire behaviour has meant direct attack has been limited for safety reasons," reads that update

So far, crews have completed some controlled burns in the area, with more possible if conditions allows. Airtankers and helicopters have focused on limiting the fire's growth to the south.

This map, provided by the N.W.T. government, shows the scale of the wildfires that were burning around Yellowknife, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., on Thursday. Fire ZF011 is burning by Duncan Lake. (Submitted by N.W.T. government)

Wildfire 29 kilometres southeast of Dettah

A wildfire 29 kilometres southeast of Dettah had grown to 37,055 hectares in size as of Thursday.

That fire has reached the south shore of Defeat Lake and is burning 3.5 kilometres southwest of Hearne Lake and eight kilometres south of Jennejohn Lake.

N.W.T. Fire said on Thursday that this fire had grown significantly, due to wind, travelling nearly 10 kilometres yesterday. It's expected to continue to grow to the north and west.

Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife are not at risk, but cabins at Defeat Lake are.

"Our structure protection team is assessing options," said N.W.T. Fire.

N.W.T. Fire is encouraging everyone with homes, cabins or camps in forested areas to take action now to protect their property. The N.W.T.'s full guide to FireSmarting can be found here.