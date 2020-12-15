It's going to be more expensive to ditch your trash at the Yellowknife dump

Dumping your trash at Yellowknife's dump is set to become more expensive.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, residential tipping fees are set to increase from $10 to $15 at the solid waste facility.

The increase "reflects decisions made by council during the 2021 budget deliberations," according to a Tuesday press release from the city.

The change caps a busy year for Yellowknife trash.

Earlier this year, the dump was temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Facebook group was created to call out illegal dumping in the city, and Behchokǫ̀'s chief accused Yellowknifers of dumping their garbage in his community's new solid waste facility.

All the while, a documentary profiling the city's dump, affectionately known by some locals as "Ykea," was making the rounds at film festivals.

In its release, the city also announced the dump will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan.1. Residential tipping fees will be waived on Dec. 26.