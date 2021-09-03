Tires, furniture, lumber burn in Fort Liard, N.W.T. dump fire

A fire at the dump in Fort Liard, N.W.T., destroyed lumber, old furniture and tires for a couple of hours on Thursday before it went out on its own, according to an official with the hamlet.

The blaze started in the afternoon and burned in three well-contained sections where those materials are kept — far from the bush and town — said John McKee, the community's senior administrative officer.

"We just monitored it," he said. "It didn't touch into where we have the contaminants like oils and that type of thing, it never came anywhere near where we dump the daily domestic garbage."

The fire had burned out by around 7 p.m. and no longer needed monitoring, said McKee, but there was still a "little bit" of smoke from smouldering tires on Friday.

No one was hurt as a result of the blaze, said McKee.

He said he had "no idea" how the fire started, and that there would be no way of investigating it.

"Everything was basically gone. There's nothing we can salvage."