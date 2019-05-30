Yellowknife emergency crews respond to fire in Kam Lake area

Emergency crews in Yellowknife responded to a fire on Drybones Drive in the Kam Lake industrial park Wednesday evening.

The fire appeared to have damaged a building behind Arctic Farmer, a landscaping and nursery business. RCMP, municipal enforcement, fire crews and an ambulance were on scene at about 8:30 p.m. At that point, the fire appeared to be under control.

There is no word on what caused the blaze, or if anybody was injured.

The City of Yellowknife did not immediately respond to requests for information about the fire, and there is no word yet on whether the RCMP is investigating.