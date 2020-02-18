Drugs, weapons seized after 2 people from Edmonton arrested in Inuvik

RCMP in Inuvik have arrested and charged two people from Edmonton with drug- and firearm-related offences after carrying out search warrants at a hotel in Inuvik and in one of the suspect's vehicle.

In a press release Tuesday, police say the search warrant was granted last Wednesday, after drug paraphernalia was seen in a hotel room where a person in breach of their release conditions was apprehended.

RCMP say they seized three shotguns, ammunition, drugs, digital scales, cell phones and packaging materials.

Tyler Christensen, 28, and Mariah Sharphead, 21, both of Edmonton, now face drug- and firearm-related charges.

"Drug trafficking has a profoundly negative impact on our community," said Sgt. Grant Thom, Inuvik RCMP detachment commander, in the release.

Christensen and Sharphead appeared in Yellowknife Territorial Court on Feb. 17.