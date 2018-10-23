RCMP seize rifle, drugs and cash in Fort Providence

Two people have been charged after Fort Providence RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services seized a loaded AR-15 carbine rifle, cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Cassiuis Paradis, 30, and a 15-year-old male, both from Edmonton, are charged with one count each of:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of the proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Paradis is also facing one charge of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

The youth is also charged with refusing to comply with a probation order.

Both.are in custody and expected to appear in court this week.

Police also executed a search warrant on a house in Fort Providence, where they seized cocaine, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. No one has been charged in that incident yet..

Both seizures were the result of short-term drug trafficking investigations in the N.W.T. community, police said in a news release.

RCMP say they stopped 114 vehicles during check stops on Saturday, and handed out several tickets and warnings.