RCMP seize rifle, drugs and cash in Fort Providence
Cassiuis Paradis and youth from Edmonton facing numerous charges
Two people have been charged after Fort Providence RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services seized a loaded AR-15 carbine rifle, cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Saturday.
Cassiuis Paradis, 30, and a 15-year-old male, both from Edmonton, are charged with one count each of:
Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Possession of the proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000.
Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
Two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
Paradis is also facing one charge of possession of a firearm contrary to order.
The youth is also charged with refusing to comply with a probation order.
Both.are in custody and expected to appear in court this week.
Police also executed a search warrant on a house in Fort Providence, where they seized cocaine, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. No one has been charged in that incident yet..
Both seizures were the result of short-term drug trafficking investigations in the N.W.T. community, police said in a news release.
RCMP say they stopped 114 vehicles during check stops on Saturday, and handed out several tickets and warnings.