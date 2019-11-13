Man from Edmonton arrested on drug trafficking charges in N.W.T.

Fort Simpson RCMP have arrested a 23-year-old man from Edmonton on drug trafficking charges in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

According to a press release Wednesday, RCMP say that a search warrant executed Saturday at a residence in the community led to the arrest. During the search police seized an undisclosed quantity of crack cocaine, a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue on it, and approximately $1,900 in cash.

Ismail Hassan Farah was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say charges are pending for two more suspects in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the community are asked to call Fort Simpson RCMP at 867-695-1111, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, nwtnutips.com, or by text message to 274637.