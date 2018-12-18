Convicted cocaine dealer could face more than 2 years in prison

Another drug dealer caught up in the RCMP's Green Manalishi investigation could face more than two years in prison if a judge finds she was trafficking for commercial purposes.

Serenus Charlene Bryan sat in a Yellowknife courtroom for her sentencing hearing Tuesday morning, sobbing in front of Supreme Court Justice Karan Shaner as Crown prosecutor Duane Praught read aloud evidence the Crown had against her.

Bryan is one of some 30 people swept up two years ago in the 11-month RCMP investigation, which targeted a large-scale "dial-a-dope" drug network that sold various drugs, mostly in Yellowknife and Fort Resolution. She was charged in 2016.

Bryan was convicted by an 11-person jury on Nov. 2 of trafficking cocaine. The same jury found her not guilty of trafficking fentanyl. The severity of her sentence will revolve around whether Bryan is found to have been trafficking cocaine commercially, or whether she was buying to share between herself and her partner, a term called "social trafficking."

Bryan's role in drug operation in question

Praught contends the quantity of drugs Bryan purchased from drug kingpin Todd Dube prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she played a role in the drug operation.

The court heard on Tuesday that Bryan had multiple phone calls with Dube about selling "pieces" and failing to obtain money from drug-users.

However, defence attorney Stephen Smith told the court there is a reasonable doubt his client was selling commercially.

The Crown and defence have yet to argue the sentences they believe is appropriate for Bryan. They will give their final submissions when court reconvenes at 3:30 p.m.

It's possible Bryan could be sentenced as early as this afternoon. However, Shaner could also delay sentencing until January.