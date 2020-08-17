RCMP charge 2 people after finding drugs in Yellowknife apartment

RCMP have arrested and charged two people after finding drugs in a Yellowknife apartment over the weekend.

Police say they executed a search warrant with police dogs at an apartment on Gitzel Street on Saturday, according to a news release Monday.

Police say they seized about seven ounces of crack cocaine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

RCMP say a 43-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested but not named — to protect a youth related to them but not involved in the alleged crime. They have both been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The two people are scheduled to be in court on Oct. 13.