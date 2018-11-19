Driver crashes into Whitehorse recycling station

A Whitehorse recycling station is closed Monday after a driver crashed into the building and drove away.

Joy Snyder, executive director of Raven Recycling, said workers discovered the mess this morning.

"I guess in the early hours of this morning, a car came around. [They] must have been going quite fast. [They] wiped out our wooden entry deck that is the stairway to our door, and most importantly, [they] then wiped out the electrical mast — so we are without electricity today," Snyder said.

The driver has not come forward, she said.

Joy Snyder, executive director of Raven Recycling, says the not-for-profit facility is waiting to hear how much insurance will cover. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The not-for-profit recycling station is closed Monday while ATCO crews restore electrical power.

Snyder said a contractor will assess the damage done to the porch and the wall. The recycling station isn't yet sure how much insurance will cover.

RCMP in Yukon confirmed they are investigating, but would not comment as to whether a suspect has been identified.

Snyder said Raven Recycling will go over security camera footage pointing outdoors, in the hope that it will reveal some details about the crash.