Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to start up again in Yellowknife

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will resume in Yellowknife next week.

Starting Sept. 8, people will be able to get tested from their vehicles by driving behind the Primary Care Centre downtown, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority announced on Wednesday.

The drive-thru will be open from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for now, but may be extended into the weekend if demand warrants it, says the health authority.

"This was a popular option when we opened it at the outset of COVID-19 and we are bringing it back to prepare, should we see increased demand for testing," reads the announcement.

The health authority says with many people returning to work and school, and travelling in and out of the territory, it wants to make testing "easy and convenient."

The announcement says people should get tested if they have symptoms that "may be related to COVID-19."

As of Wednesday morning the territory had completed 3,969 tests and results were pending on 153 tests. There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the N.W.T., all of which have recovered.

People who can't access the drive-thru, or who want an in-clinic appointment, can call public health at 867-767-9120 or request a call-back online.