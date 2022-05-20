Dr. Catherine Elliott no longer Yukon's acting chief medical officer

Dr. Catherine Elliott is no longer acting chief medical officer for the Yukon.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson with the territory government's Department of Health and Social Services wrote that "the Department and Dr. Elliott are working on future plans including her role within the organization."

Elliott had been Yukon's acting chief medical officer since last year, when Brendan Hanley stepped down from the role to run for Parliament.

In the email, Carleen Kerr said Elliott has been on a well-deserved vacation until recently.

Kerr added there is a search going on to recruit a permanent chief medical officer of health (CMOH) for the territory.

"While recruitment for a permanent CMOH continues, Dr. Jesse Kancir, Medical Officer of Health, is supporting the Department of Health and Social Services with matters of public health on a remote locum basis until the end of May," Kerr wrote in the email.

She also stated Dr. Paul Hasselback will be an in-person locum medical officer of health until the end of June.