Several people allegedly assaulted with 'noxious substance' in Yellowknife

RCMP say they're investigating after they found several people "suffering" from exposure to what appeared to be a "noxious substance" Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, police said they got a call about an alleged assault in downtown Yellowknife, near Boston Pizza.

When police arrived, they "found a group of people suffering from being exposed to what appeared to be a noxious substance," RCMP said in an email to CBC.

They did not specify what the substance was or if anyone was treated for injuries.

Police dogs were called to help investigate, say police.

The RCMP continue to investigate and have not laid charges.