Downtown Yellowknife intersection to be closed Wednesday

The intersection at 49 Street and 51 Avenue in downtown Yellowknife will be closed to traffic Wednesday as the city completes a water break repair.

While the intersection will be closed to all traffic, the city said in a news release that local traffic access will be available in the following areas:

Franklin Avenue to 51 Avenue on 49 Street.

51 Avenue to 52 Avenue on 49 Street.

48 Street to 49 Street on 51 Avenue.

49 Street to 50 Street on 51 Avenue.

"Traffic controls will be in place to direct traffic and pedestrians are asked to choose an alternate route where possible," the release states.

The city said parking in the area will be limited and that interruptions to water services may occur but are unlikely.

The statement also said the repair has nothing to do with the water leak that happened in a privately-owned building on Feb. 17 that led to the closure of several downtown streets for several hours as repairs took place.