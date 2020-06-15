Fire marshal looking for answers after downtown Yellowknife fire

The N.W.T.'s office of the fire marshal says it is in the initial stage of an investigation into a fire that took place on Sunday night in downtown Yellowknife on 50A Avenue.

The fire started around 6 p.m. at a house near Northern United Place, and the fire department remained on the scene for three and a half hours.

In an email to CBC news, the office of the fire marshal said the office is in the process of conducting interviews and obtaining statements from first responders and others. The fire marshal added that there are no injuries from the fire.

"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, there is no indication of suspicion at this point in time, [the office] is working closely with local officials," said the fire marshal in an email.

The house was heavily damaged as a result of the fire, and the investigator is looking for "any evidence at the scene which may indicate the cause of the fire and cross referencing evidence with interviews and eye witness statements," states the news release.

Meanwhile, some community members have started a public fundraiser for the family whose home burned down. Within less than 24 hours, they raised more than $27,000.