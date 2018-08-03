Fire guts home in downtown Whitehorse

A fire has left a home in downtown Whitehorse partially gutted.

Whitehorse Fire Department Platoon Chief, Dave Dowie, was the incident commander on the scene and said a call came in at 9:41 p.m. of a deck fire at a house on Hanson Street near 4th Ave.

When firefighters arrived the fire had spread beyond the deck, Dowie said, but the crew was able to bring it under control pretty quickly.

House fire on Hanson St near 4th tonight. Left side of house is gutted. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/whitehorse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#whitehorse</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNorth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/jrHx72X36A">pic.twitter.com/jrHx72X36A</a> —@donnaleecbc

No occupants were inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

One person has been displaced because of the fire.

The fire also spread to a house next door, causing minor damage to the exterior sheeting.

Dowie said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With files from Donna Lee