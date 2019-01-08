Survey shows many in Whitehorse unhappy with downtown parking

More than 1,000 people responded to a City of Whitehorse survey about downtown parking, and the results are clear — respondents think it needs improving.

The online survey was open for four weeks in August of last year. The city received 1,062 completed surveys from the public.

"About half of people found downtown parking in poor or very poor conditions right now," said Ben Campbell, a planner with the city.

Ben Campbell is a planner with the city of Whitehorse (Meagan Deuling)

The results of the survey will be used by planners like Campbell to try to make downtown parking more efficient. Campbell said the survey gave him "many important takeaways" to use to upgrade the city's Downtown Parking Management Plan, which came out in 2011.

Many of those who responded said there simply aren't enough parking spaces downtown.

"For example," said Campbell, "Main Street was cited as an area of concern [for]people who have trouble finding parking there."

Seventy per cent of the responders indicated they travel downtown for work five days a week.

Trish Van De Mortel is one such person. She says her strategy is to get to work early, and find a spot close to the office where she doesn't have to pay.

She's not alone in seeking out the free spots. Paying for parking is a source of contention for many people.

Dan Morin believes it should be free. He lives in Teslin and, like Van De Mortel, strategically gets in and out of Whitehorse early — in his case before noon — to avoid parking hassles.

Dan Morin only comes into Whitehorse every two weeks. He is sure to arrive in Whitehorse before noon, so he can find a parking spot before downtown gets too busy. (Meagan Deuling)

"Every two weeks we come into town," said Morin. "Sometimes I got quarters, sometimes I don't, so free would be good. Or maybe [debit cards] — maybe you could tap and walk by ... Just throwing ideas out there."

According to the survey results, he's not the only one who's thought of that. Campbell said as a result, the city is considering whether to accept parking meter payments through an app.

Some people eschew parking downtown altogether. Sarah Waters is one such person — she walks everywhere. She only drives when she's leaving the downtown core.

Walking, I find, is a lot faster to get anywhere downtown. - Sarah Waters, Whitehorse resident

"Walking, I find, is a lot faster to get anywhere downtown," she said.

Waters thinks the city could set up parkades in empty lots downtown. She thinks it would provide much-needed spots, and would be a good way for the city to make money.

"There is space down here," she said.

But Campbell said the city isn't planning to build a parkade due to costs.

The city is also focusing on making other modes of transportation more realistic for people, Campbell said. He cites plans to build more bike lanes, improve the transit schedule, and put in more sidewalks and crossing lanes to make it safer for pedestrians.

City planners are now using survey results to update the Downtown Parking Management Plan. The revised plan is expected to be complete this coming spring.