Proposal tabled to turn downtown Yellowknife building into temporary day shelter

A city-owned building in downtown Yellowknife could soon become a temporary day-shelter for people who are experiencing homelessness.

The application comes from the territorial government's Department of Health and Social Services, which is proposing to establish a temporary day shelter at the former SideDoor Resource Centre location on 50th Street at 49th Avenue. The space would provide shelter, food, and a place to rest .

The building was previously used as SideDoor's downtown drop-in centre until their lease with the city, which owns the building, expired April 30 .

This proposed day shelter would be in addition to the day shelter and sobering centre operated by N.W.T. Disabilities Council, currently operating at reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

In April, the Salvation Army of Yellowknife began providing space for a temporary day shelter to accommodate for limited capacity at the day shelter and sobering centre.

But in June, the Salvation Army gave notice that it would stop providing that space, said Sara Chorostkowski, director of mental health wellness with the Department of Health's addictions recovery division.

No one from the Salvation Army was available for comment.

Speaking to the city council on Monday, Chorostkowski said the temporary shelter would serve approximately 30 to 50 people per day, and is proposed to last from September until March 31.

She said the territorial government looked at multiple locations before proposing that building, which she said is well-suited to their needs.

"We feel that it's a really positive option for us … especially with the fact it's already the middle of August and the cold weather is coming and COVID[-19] is continuing to be a factor for us."

Concerns from council

Counc. Steve Payne raised concerns about security measures, asking what would be put in place to protect the neighbours.

"There's a lot of things that are happening on the street … lots of public drinking, lots of fighting. We have a business that's going to be sharing that parking lot and I'm quite concerned about them."

Chorostkowski said staff would do checks around the building and get additional training. She said they were also looking into installing a fence around the perimeter.

Counc. Niels Konge says that's still not enough assurance that things will be different than they are now with the other shelter, which he called a "colossal failure."

"We've heard from neighbours in that area multiple times; they have spent thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars in security cameras," said Konge.

In addition he said that people in that neighbourhood have been "assaulted verbally [and] physically."

Neighbouring businesses react to proposal

Sandra Stirling is a co-owner of Overlander Sports, the building directly next door to the proposed site.

Early this month they received a letter dated July 30 from the city, given out to property owners within 30 metres of the building, inviting comment on the proposal before Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

Stirling said she is concerned about the safety of customers and staff.

She said though she believes many of the people using the shelter mean no harm, "there are a few individuals who are very violent, very dangerous," making her concerned about the property itself as well.

Sandra Stirling is a co-owner of Overlander Sports, which is next door to the proposed site. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

"In the challenging times that we're having right now … it's just incomprehensible to us that the government would even be thinking about laying this extra burden on us."

Brent Hinchey, managing partner of Avery Cooper & Co. Ltd., a downtown accounting firm nearby, found out about the news indirectly.

"I'm a little bit surprised," said Hinchey. "It would've been nice to be consulted."

Though he believes it is possible that their business could be impacted if the shelter comes to the neighbourhood, he acknowledges that having the space is important and necessary.

"I'm sympathetic to the fact that we need a place for the people on the streets of Yellowknife to be able to go, especially with the winter coming up."

Chorostkowski recognized that the territory needs to cultivate relationships with local businesses to mitigate impacts faced by neighbours, but hopes to do so while also supporting the population who would be accessing the shelter.

"I think they're members of our community and I think there's a fair amount of stigma that does exist around this population," Chorostkowski said.

"I think some of that is with good reason but at the end of the day ... we need to work with the neighbours, this is only a temporary thing."

City council is set to discuss the proposal again on Aug. 17 before making a decision.