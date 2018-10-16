Beleagured Yellowknife bylaw manager gets new job at city hall

A longtime manager of the City of Yellowknife's municipal enforcement division has been given a new job with a different city department.

Cabin Radio first broke the news about Doug Gillard on Monday night. The media outlet reported that the city's senior administrative officer had announced by email to city staff around 6 p.m. — during the thick of the municipal election — that Gillard had been given a position that day as manager of the city's newly established emergency management division.

Mayor-elect Rebecca Alty confirmed she had received the email from Sheila Bassi-Kellett on Monday night, during an interview on The Trailbreaker Tuesday morning.

Gillard has been under scrutiny since January, after former municipal enforcement officers alleged he bullied and harassed them and used security cameras on city facilities to eye women he found attractive.

In August, an inquiry into the city's response to those complaints about Gillard determined the city did almost everything right when investigating the allegations, though it did confirm that it was "more likely than not" that misuse of security cameras occurred.

With files from Loren McGinnis