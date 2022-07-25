'I provide a new canvas': Dorothy Grant teaches Yukon First Nations traditional hat making
The week-long workshop included Grant's personal fashion secrets, she says
Reconnecting with culture and tradition looks different for everyone, for Dorothy Grant, is about merging the traditional Haida craft practices with innovative fashion techniques.
"Tradition versus innovation is something that I have been practising and doing for the past 40 years of my artistic life," said the internationally renowned Haida fashion designer.
Grant, who is member of the Raven Clan of Kaigani Haida was the first fashion designer to combine haute couture with her Haida culture.
Over the last week, she facilitated a traditional hat-making workshop at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse, where nine Yukon First Nations women learned Grant's unique techniques.
"I see these ladies are just hungry for something new. It's like I provide a new canvas for them to create their own artwork on it," said Grant.
The five-day workshop was based on the traditional Haida painted basketry hat from the northwest coast tribes. Although the shape is traditional, the teaching included a few of Grant's personal fashion secrets and new techniques, she said.
"It's quite a process, but it's almost healing because you can literally finish a hat in [a few] days," she said.
"Also just being able to build something with your own two hands from start to finish is a really great feeling. I think that's what I'm teaching these ladies that they have the ability to do that."
Grant also said the process of creating traditional products is like a healing process from the issues and traumas experienced as Indigenous people.
"We all come from a similar place and maybe upbringings," said Grant when talking about the workshop's participants. "We've all had issues and traumas. I think that if you can put all of that into some creative process like this, it helps with dealing with all of those things."
The participants were sponsored by their respective communities: Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Ta'an Kwach'an Council and Gwichʼin.