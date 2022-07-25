'I provide a new canvas': Dorothy Grant teaches Yukon First Nations traditional hat making

Reconnecting with culture and tradition looks different for everyone, for Dorothy Grant, is about merging the traditional Haida craft practices with innovative fashion techniques.

"Tradition versus innovation is something that I have been practising and doing for the past 40 years of my artistic life," said the internationally renowned Haida fashion designer.

Grant, who is member of the Raven Clan of Kaigani Haida was the first fashion designer to combine haute couture with her Haida culture.

Grant is a member of the Raven Clan of Kaigani Haida. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Over the last week, she facilitated a traditional hat-making workshop at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse, where nine Yukon First Nations women learned Grant's unique techniques.

"I see these ladies are just hungry for something new. It's like I provide a new canvas for them to create their own artwork on it," said Grant.

Each participant made their own hat from start to finish, including shaping the fabric into the traditional hat shape, sewing borders, and designing, cutting and adding the decorations. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

The five-day workshop was based on the traditional Haida painted basketry hat from the northwest coast tribes. Although the shape is traditional, the teaching included a few of Grant's personal fashion secrets and new techniques, she said.

"It's quite a process, but it's almost healing because you can literally finish a hat in [a few] days," she said.

"Also just being able to build something with your own two hands from start to finish is a really great feeling. I think that's what I'm teaching these ladies that they have the ability to do that."

Thelma Sawyer, member of the Ta'an Kwach'an Council, sewing the colourful hat brim. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Grant also said the process of creating traditional products is like a healing process from the issues and traumas experienced as Indigenous people.

"We all come from a similar place and maybe upbringings," said Grant when talking about the workshop's participants. "We've all had issues and traumas. I think that if you can put all of that into some creative process like this, it helps with dealing with all of those things."

'It's an honour to pass on my skills, as a now millionaire, to these ladies because it's like they're so hungry for something new. And this is very innovative, but it's based on tradition,' said Grant. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

The participants were sponsored by their respective communities: Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Ta'an Kwach'an Council and Gwichʼin.

Each hat is meant to be unique to the artist. That's why Shirley Dawson sewed a crest to commemorate her grandfather's clan, a killer whale. 'It's part of my clan. It's part of who I am,' she said. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Elizabeth Moses chose to include a feather design because of a vision. 'In my vision, I had gone up the mountain. At the top, my grandfather touched my face with a feather,' she explained. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Dawson said the environment at the workshop was 'very positive and very supportive' to the point participants were sharing materials and helping each other throughout the process. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Grant has made a name for herself in the fashion industry internationally for her infusion between innovation and traditional designs as shown in this traditional hat and regalia set. 'Nobody is bigger or better. I am the same. I come from humble beginnings in Alaska,' said the artist. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Tania Pope, from Ta'an Kwach'an Council, designing a white-and-red butterfly for her black felt hat. (Sissi De Flaviis)

Moses, fourth to the right, said this was a lifetime opportunity. Not only was this her first time learning and making a hat, it also happened by coincidence. Moses was visiting the Centre when saw the group at the artists' studio. Thankfully there was one spot available and she was able to join thanks to her Gwich'in First Nation sponsoring her. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)