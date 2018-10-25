Dopamine stolen from Whitehorse ambulance

RCMP in Whitehorse have issued a public warning after someone stole a potentially dangerous bag of medication from an ambulance on Tuesday.

The thief made off with a 250-ml bag of dopamine hydrochloride, a medication often used to treat low blood pressure.

In a news release, police say it's enough dopamine to cause serious harm or death, if administered incorrectly. The medication is meant to be administered with an infusion device, and under medical supervision.

If it's taken incorrectly, dopamine can cause severe hypertension, tissue necrosis, or cardiac arrest, police say.

Police are still investigating. The RCMP's Forensic Identification Section has checked the ambulance for evidence.

The thief also made off with a iPad and gas cards from the emergency vehicle. Police have not said where the vehicle was when the theft happened.