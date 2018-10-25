Skip to Main Content
Dopamine stolen from Whitehorse ambulance

RCMP are warning that the 250-ml bag of dopamine hydrochloride is enough to cause serious harm or death, if administered incorrectly.

Dopamine hydrochloride is often used to treat low blood pressure. A 250-ml bag of the medication was stolen from an ambulance in Whitehorse on Tuesday. (RCMP)

RCMP in Whitehorse have issued a public warning after someone stole a potentially dangerous bag of medication from an ambulance on Tuesday.

The thief made off with a 250-ml bag of dopamine hydrochloride, a medication often used to treat low blood pressure. 

In a news release, police say it's enough dopamine to cause serious harm or death, if administered incorrectly. The medication is meant to be administered with an infusion device, and under medical supervision.

If it's taken incorrectly, dopamine can cause severe hypertension, tissue necrosis, or cardiac arrest, police say.

Police are still investigating. The RCMP's Forensic Identification Section has checked the ambulance for evidence. 

The thief also made off with a iPad and gas cards from the emergency vehicle. Police have not said where the vehicle was when the theft happened. 

