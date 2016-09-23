N.W.T. judge seeks to delay upcoming complaint hearing for medical reasons

An N.W.T. judge scheduled to appear before a Judicial Council for a complaint filed by a lawyer, is requesting a medical adjournment after having been hospitalized.

Judge Donovan Molloy reached out to CBC News about his request and medical situation.

He said he was hospitalized on Aug. 7, which prevented him from preparing for the hearing.

On Tuesday, Molloy said by email he was being released from the hospital but would be returning for daily treatment until he is recovered.

Molloy is seeking an adjournment of preliminary motions and hearing dates, scheduled for Oct. 26.

CBC News asked the Judicial Council for Territorial Court Judges whether an adjournment would be granted.

But the council responded by email to say it doesn't "provide commentary on matters which are, or may come, before it."

Complaint filed by lawyer

Molloy is scheduled for the Judicial Council hearing after a written complaint, filed to the council last year, alleged that Molloy made personal attacks from the bench that at times left Crown lawyers in tears and in physical distress.

During a speech from the bench just before the complaint was made public, Molloy announced a forthcoming leave of absence, saying he was a victim of workplace harassment. In an account published by Cabin Radio, he described himself as an outsider increasingly concerned about the "overall administration of justice" in the N.W.T.

He told the court that being a judge in a small community could be lonely at the best of times but that those feelings are only made worse by being cut off by colleagues.

Molloy has in the past been critical about lawyers' conduct and the state of the N.W.T.'s justice system.

He has also been outspoken on joint sentences that he sees as unfit. A judge is bound to accept a joint sentence unless it would bring the administration of justice into disrepute or be contrary to public interest.

The hearing before the Judicial Council is scheduled for Nov. 21.