New judge appointed to N.W.T. territorial court

Donovan Frederick Molloy has been appointed to the bench of the Territorial Court of the Northwest Territories, effective Feb. 20. In press release Friday, N.W.T. Minister of Justice Louis Sebert confirmed the appointment.

"[Molloy] has demonstrated a commitment to public service throughout his career and has had extensive northern experience in Newfoundland and Labrador," Sebert stated.

"I am confident that he will make valuable contributions to the administration of justice in the Northwest Territories."

Molloy is a graduate of the University of New Brunswick law program. He was called to the bar in Newfoundland and Labrador in 1993, where he rose to the position of director of public prosecutions and deputy minister of criminal operations. He held that position until 2016 when he was appointed privacy commissioner for Newfoundland and Labrador.

Molloy replaces Judge Bernadette Schmaltz who retired in May 2018. He joins Chief Judge Christine Gagnon, Judge Robert Gorin and Judge Garth Malakoe on the bench.