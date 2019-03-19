Donna Lee
Producer
Donna Lee is a news assignment producer for CBC North based in Yellowknife. She has worked in CBC newsrooms in Winnipeg, Iqaluit and Whitehorse as a producer, digital news writer, copy editor and reporter. Follow her on Twitter: @donnaleecbc.
'You are my heartbeat': Iqaluit parents search for son who missed his flight
The parents of Ambar Roy, an 18-year-old Ontario university student who was visiting Iqaluit, have been searching the city for him since he missed his flight out last week.
John's excellent adventures: Winnipegger runs marathons, rappels down buildings to help kids in need
John Wichers has cycled thousands of kilometres, run dozens of marathons and rappelled down one of Manitoba's tallest buildings — often for charity — and he has no plans to slow down in life, even as he approaches his 80s. And now he's a nominee for CBC Manitoba's #IamMB project.
Overnight safe space for West End youth inspires Lin Howes Barr
Running an overnight drop-in centre for youth in Winnipeg's West End sounds like no small feat, but it's a passion for Lindsay (Lin) Howes Barr, who sees young people benefitting from it every day. Read more about Howes Barr, who was nominated as part of CBC Manitoba's #IamMB project.
Flora's alphabet adventure: Toastmaster explores Manitoba's communities, from A to Z
Flora Schalla is on a journey to learn about communities across Manitoba, one letter of the alphabet at a time. Read more about Schalla, one of the many nominees in CBC Manitoba's #IamMB project.
Finding a new voice: Juno winner Grey Gritt vies for Indigenous Music Award for solo album
Yellowknife blues-folk musician Grey Gritt, whose solo album Live at the NACC is nominated for an Indigenous Music Award, has been busy performing as half of the award-winning duo Quantum Tangle, while also undergoing a personal transformation.
Staying young: Manitoba bucks Canada's aging trend
Manitoba appears to be bucking a national population trend by having more young people than seniors, the latest census data says.
More than half of transgender youth in Prairies have self-harmed, new study says
More transgender teens and young adults in Manitoba and Saskatchewan say they've had positive relationships with their families and doctors compared to their peers across Canada, but they also report higher rates of bullying, discrimination and self-harm, a new study has found.
Teen who waved gun at Portage and Main has 'done remarkably well' in recovery, court hears
A teenage girl who held a fake gun to her head in the middle of Winnipeg's busiest intersection last year has "done remarkably well" in seeking help and bringing her life on track, giving lawyers and the judge who sentenced her hope for her future.
Slain Winnipeg Transit driver remembered at Day of Mourning ceremony
This year's National Day of Mourning for workers who have been killed or injured on the job is hitting close to home for some Manitobans following the killing of Winnipeg Transit bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser earlier this year.
Vic Toews to face Canadian Judicial Council review over conflict-of-interest allegations
Manitoba Justice Vic Toews will face an investigation by Canada's judicial watchdog over alleged breaches of conflict-of-interest rules, but the former Conservative cabinet minister — through his lawyer — says he's done nothing wrong.
New outlet mall will have 'brutal' impact on other Winnipeg retailers' bottom lines: expert
With Winnipeg's massive new fashion outlet mall set to open in less than two weeks, at least one retail analyst says existing businesses should get ready for tough retail competition ahead.
2017 Manitoba budget: Arts, sports programs to see big cuts
Manitoba's latest budget comes with unpleasant surprises for the province's arts, cultural and sports sectors, with program cuts totalling more than $3.5 million.
Worst flood in decades threatens 300 properties in Carman, Man.
The south-central Manitoba town of Carman is dealing with its worst flood in over three decades, with hundreds of properties at risk, a bridge closed due to ice damage, and residents being warned to limit their water usage.
Brochet grocery store destroyed in fire 'a lifeline to the community'
A remote northern Manitoba community has lost its only grocery store to a fire that RCMP are investigating as a potential arson.
Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra wins Juno for residential school ballet score
The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra has won its first Juno award with the score for a Royal Winnipeg Ballet production about the impacts of residential schools on survivors and their families.
