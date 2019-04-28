Union seeks court guarantee Dominion Diamond will honour $9.1M pension shortfall

Unionized employees at Dominion Diamond could face pension cuts if a $9.1 million shortfall in the company's defined benefits pension plan is not addressed in its court-ordered creditor protection process.

Dominion has approximately $90 million paid into what records show to be a $99.5 million pension liability.

Todd Parsons, the president of the Union of Northern Workers, which represents 400 workers at the company's Ekati diamond mine confirmed the shortfall to CBC News Wednesday.

The union has a legal team examining the situation and will argue those benefits should be guaranteed, Parsons explained.

"We're going to want our members, our employees addressed first ahead of creditors," he said. "The union is going to insist on protecting the priority of these pensions for these workers, that's a normal expectation."

Government regulators had previously identified the issue and the company was working to address it, Parsons said, but he was not certain how long that's been ongoing and whether it had been fully addressed.

"My understanding is that this was identified as an issue through normal accounting practices for defined-benefits plans," Parsons said. "That information had been reported to the union."

That process and ongoing changes in the stocks the pension plan had invested in may mean the deficit may actually be higher or lower than $9.1 million, he said.

Dominion, one of the most significant employers in the Northwest Territories, is under court-ordered creditor protection until at least June 1 because it could not pay its bills.

It owes creditors around the world approximately $1.2 billion, including $13.2 million to businesses in the Northwest Territories. The company sought creditor protection in April because it couldn't pay a key $20-million bill that it says could have led to bankruptcy if left unpaid.

Part of the creditor protection process is the restructuring and settling of debts. It's not certain the pension deficit will be met.

Ultimately, Parsons said he hopes Dominion resolves its financial issues, returns to normal operations and continues with its plan to address the shortfall over the long-term.

But like so much in this process, that's not guaranteed.

When a company goes through creditor protection or bankruptcy, the money already put into the defined benefits pension is generally safe from creditors — but the deficits are not, according to several experts canvassed by CBC News.

A defined pension plan is a plan where the employer pays out benefits based on factors such as length of employment and salary history, typically for life. They've grown increasingly rare in the private sector in favour of defined contribution pensions because of the expense to employers.

Though the courts are still settling this issue, the shortfall often becomes an unsecured debt that the company owes, just like any other unsecured debt the company needs to pay. Those creditors take the least priority when determining which creditors should be paid.

Like with all other unsecured debts, there's no way to tell whether it will be honoured. Underfunded pensions have been a recurring issue in Canadian bankruptcy courts over the past decade, notably during the Sears case in 2018.

Dominion's pledge to get back to business

Since first applying for court-ordered creditor protection, Dominion has said it plans to return to business once COVID-19 has passed and has $180-million US in inventory around the world to sell. It blames ongoing commercial and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 for leaving it with a cash-flow crisis.

CBC News had asked Dominion Diamond for an interview to discuss this issue, but the company declined. Instead it sent a statement that did not address the questions directly, attributed to CEO Pat Merrin.

"Dominion's commitments to employees and local communities remain a priority for the company," Merrin said in the statement. "We are working diligently to secure sufficient financing to continue operations and allow Dominion to emerge from the CCAA process an even stronger company."