N.W.T. court orders to prevent domestic violence 'a joke' to abusers, report finds

A newly-released report says the N.W.T.'s emergency protection orders (EPOs), intended to grant a temporary reprieve to survivors of domestic violence, are largely ineffective in as many as 11 remote communities, with some RCMP officers saying abusers treat the orders as "a joke."

It also finds considerable barriers to accessing information about the orders, and "disparaging" attitudes from N.W.T. justices toward survivors during legal proceedings.

The report, authored by the NWT YWCA with funding from the RCMP's Domestic Violence Initiative Fund, was completed in August but is only being made public now.

The report relies heavily on interviews with applicants for protection orders, police, and service workers to evaluate the success of the orders in preventing domestic violence.

A theme of the findings is that emergency protection orders are largely impractical in a number of the N.W.T.'s smaller communities, with no local RCMP to enforce them.

"Sometimes that little piece of paper works," reads a quote from one anonymous shelter worker in the report. "Sometimes that little piece of paper doesn't work."

Efficacy of EPOs up for debate

EPOs have been a part of N.W.T. law since 2005. The civil orders, approved by a justice of the peace, require an abusive partner to stay away from their victim for up to 90 days at a time.

On average over the last four years, 73 EPOs are filed in court each year from across the territory. They are found to improve mental health outcomes for survivors of domestic violence, the report says, and provide them with a "fast-tracked, short term … legal defense" against intimate partner violence.

But the orders have also been criticized for not doing enough to prevent the recurrence of violence.

"I feel like the offender probably thinks that they are a joke," said one RCMP officer quoted in the report.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't stop anything," said another.

A file photo of a mother and child. The report says in many cases the onus is placed on survivors to pursue and monitor EPOs. (AFP via Getty Images)

Onus on survivors

In the N.W.T., the report finds, the system places the onus on survivors to pursue an order in court, monitor its progress and ensure its efficacy, the report says.

"No one can fix it for you. That's what I told myself," says one person who applied for an EPO anonymously quoted in the report. "You gotta fix it yourself."

Driving the process can be empowering for survivors, the report says, but it also requires significant resources, including safe spaces to make phone calls — a major barrier in the many N.W.T. communities suffering from acute housing shortages.

When abusers violate the terms of an order, their victims often have to report it themselves, putting them at greater risk.

They can report violations to RCMP, but because EPOs are territorial law, the abuser cannot be arrested unless police catch them in the act of breaching the order — unlikely in communities without RCMP detachments.

While the report of a violation may affect sentencing for future crimes, the immediate outcome is usually just a fine.

The report recommends that the legislation be expanded to cover stalking and harassment via social media. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Justice system sometimes 'disparaging' to survivors

At times, police can be part of the problem. The report shares the story of one anonymous applicant who said an RCMP offer "showed up at my door with my ex" to collect some items with no prior warning.

"To me, it was like, I guess you could say, a trigger," she is quoted as saying. "It was like, well, that defeated the purpose."

The court system itself can be another substantial barrier. In pursuing an emergency protection order, people experiencing domestic abuse often have to recount their story multiple times, to frontline workers, police and justices of the peace, retraumatizing them and occasionally even impacting their ability to recall important details.

"There may be important pieces of the story omitted if the applicant's thought process becomes muddled under the constraints of the formal process," the report reads, and "talking publicly about something that is private."

Worse, a 2010 study cited in the report found that 15 out of 15 N.W.T. justices used "minimalizing language or victim blaming" in the process of issuing an EPO.

The report even documents one justice's lengthy "disparaging discourse" suggesting unless she was hospitalized, her abuse was "not relevant."

The report found that police and judges could be part of the problem in ensuring EPOs were effective and did not retraumatize survivors of abuse. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Improvements needed to legislation, report says

Authors write that the case study illustrates that more education about EPOs and better support in smaller communities is badly needed.

Though the report is complementary about front-line staff at shelters, it stresses the need for better risk assessments that prepare for the likelihood of an abuser disregarding the order.

As is typical in the N.W.T., it also laments a lack of statistical data on domestic abuse and EPOs that would provide a more complete picture.

The report also suggests legislation could be expanded to include stalking and social media harassment as grounds for an order.

In a press conference accompanying the report's release, Pertice Moffitt, a researcher with Aurora College and an author on the report, said they intended to expand on the research presented in the report and get its findings published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The results will also be used to guide future practice at YWCA shelters.

In the N.W.T., if you are experiencing domestic abuse and are in need of support, you can contact the NWT Family Violence Shelters 24-hour Crisis Line toll free at 1-866-223-7775.